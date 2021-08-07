Mumbai: Days after Yo Yo Honey Singh‘s wife accused him of domestic violence, the singer-rapper has issued a statement calling all such accusations ‘false and malicious’.Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh : Wife Accuses Him of Domestic Violence, Mental Abuse, Casual Intimacy With Multiple Women| Watch Video

Yo Yo Honey Singh shared his official statement on his social media handle and wrote that the allegations are 'severely odious'. The singer mentioned that in his career of more than 15 years, he has faced several harsh criticisms but this time, it is important for him to break silence and address 'defaming allegations'. "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by any companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature," the statement read.

Yo Yo Honey Singh also added that the truth will be revealed in the court and that he has full faith in the judicial system of the country. "I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon," he added.

The singer-rapper also asked his fans not to draw any conclusion and hoped for justice. “In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I’m grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire us to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh,” the statement concluded.

Earlier this week, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar filed a 120-page petition alleging the singer of domestic violence and adultery. Shalini also sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and further claimed that she felt like a ‘farm animal…being treated cruelly’. Following Shalini’s complaint, the court has issued a notice to Honey Singh to file his reply by August 28.