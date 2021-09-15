Delhi: In a fresh notice to Bollywood singer-actor Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) on a fresh plea filed by his wife Shalini Talwar. In the plea, she sought to restrain the rapper from creating third-party rights on immovable and movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE, as per news agency ANI.Also Read - Honey Singh Domestic Violence Case: Delhi Court Says 'No One is Above Law' as Singer Didn’t Appear

Taking to Twitter, ANI tweeted, “Delhi Court issues notice to Bollywood singer-actor ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) on a fresh application filed by his wife Shalini Talwar, seeking to restrain him from creating third party rights on immovable & movable assets owned by him or his companies in UAE.” Also Read - Yo Yo Honey Singh Breaks Silence On Domestic Violence Allegations By Wife Shalini, Calls Them 'False and Malicious'

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar filed a 120-page petition alleging the singer of domestic violence and adultery. Shalini also sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and further claimed that she felt like a ‘farm animal…being treated cruelly’. Earlier this month, he appeared before Delhi’s Tiz Hazari Court and the matter will be now heard on September 28.

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

The musician shared his official statement on his social media handle and mentioned that the allegations are ‘severely odious’. He wrote that in his career of more than 15 years, he has faced several harsh criticisms but this time, it is important for him to break the silence and address ‘defaming allegations’. “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by any companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature,” the statement read.