Mumbai: Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been accused by his wife Shalini Talwar of domestic violence and adultery. She has filed 120 page petition that includes details of all allegations made by her against the singer. In the petition, she mentioned that Hirdesh Singh's (his real name) attitude changed suddenly after they reached Mauritius for their honeymoon in 2011. She mentioned that the rapper was 'rude, brash and cold' towards her and when she asked him about it, he pushed her on the bed and told her that he got married to her against his will and only because of the 'commitment he had made towards her'.

She further accused him of leaving her alone on the trip and for being in the drunken state. She further said that when she asked him about his behaviour, he pulled her hair, slapped her and told her to 'shut up'. The petition further stated that Honey Singh refused to take her along on his tours and 'began having frequent casual sex with multiple women'. She also accused him of hiding his marriage in public and never wore his wedding ring, justifying that diamonds are bad luck for him.

The petition also stated that when the wedding pictures were leaked on the internet, he 'mercilessly beat up' Shalini and accused her of leaking the pictures. He then covered up about his marriage by morphing the photos and made it look as if the photos were from a movie shoot. Shalini also accused Honey Singh of having an affair with a woman who worked with him on the song 'Brown Rang'.

Shalini said that upon the rapper’s return from Dubai, she found pictures of him with the woman in ‘compromising position’ but he asked her to mind her own business and threw ‘liquor bottles’ at her. She further added that she found more pictures with different woman later, as well. She even claimed that her father-in-law once walked into her room while she was changing her clothes and grazed his hands over her chest. She also said that she has enough evidence to show various acts of domestic violence upon her.

Shalini has sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She further claimed that she felt like a farm animal…being treated cruelly’. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh has issued a notice to Honey Singh directing him to alienate or create third party rights in their jointly owned property in Noida or dispose of his wife’s jewellery and other articles.

The case was registered on August 3 before the Ms. Tania Singh Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Tis Hazari Court. The court has issued a notice to Honey Singh to file his reply by August 28. It also passed an interim order in favour of Shalini, restraining the singer from disposing off his jointly owned property, among others.