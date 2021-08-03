Delhi: Bollywood singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar has lodged an FIR against her husband alleging domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment, and financial fraud. She has further pleaded in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’. The case was registered on August 3 before the Ms. Tania Singh Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Tis Hazari Court.Also Read - Neha Kakkar–Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona in Trouble: Plea Filed in HC to Ban Song With ‘Vulgar Lyrics’

ANI tweeted, "Case filed against Bollywood singer & actor 'Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has issued notice to the singer and sought his response over it."

The court has issued a notice to Honey Singh to file his reply by August 28. It also passed an interim order in favour of Shalini, restraining the singer from disposing off his jointly owned property, among others.