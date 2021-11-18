Mumbai: Karan Johar has announced the first action franchise of his Dharma productions. The film is titled Yodha and will have Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. On Friday, Karan Johar took to social media announcing the news and shared the first look of the movie. The short video, shared by Karan, begins with a glimpse of a burning plane as Sidharth Malhotra is introduced with a rifle in his hands. Shershaah actor’s fierce look will surely leave fans excited for the movie. The movie will be released on November 11, 2022.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding List: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani And More | Full List

Sharing the first look, Karan Johar wrote, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions – #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo – Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November 2022.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Plays Rapid Fire With Karan Johar; Tanmay Bhatt Teases ‘Who Is President Of India?’- Watch Video

Sidharth Malhotra also shared the first look of the movie on his official Instagram account and mentioned that the female lead will be announced soon. “Fastening my seatbelt because this will be a RIDE! #Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha, is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November 2022. Our female leads will be announced soon!” he wrote.

This is not the first time that Malhotra will be working with Johar. Sidharth Malhotra was also recently seen in Karan Johar’s Shershaah along with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. Apart from this, Karan and Sidharth have previously worked on several films together including My Name is Khan (Sidharth worked behind the camera) and Student of the Year (Sidharth’s debut movie).