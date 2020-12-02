Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, will be meeting a few Bollywood filmmakers today in Mumbai to discuss his proposal of setting up the biggest film city in the country in the Greater Noida area of his state. The CM on Tuesday met actor Akshay Kumar to discuss the same proposal and even tweeted later mentioning that the actor is an inspiration to those who want to contribute to the good cinema in the country. Also Read - Urmila Matondkar's New Statement on Kangana Ranaut: Undue Importance Given to Her

The CM had proposed the idea of setting up a film industry in Noida in October and the state has been actively involving filmmakers, actors, and other people associated with Bollywood into it. Yogi will be meeting the likes of Bhushan Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Boney Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ramesh Sippy, Rajkumar Santoshi, Umesh Shukla, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Manmohan Shetty among others to have their suggestions and requirements listed. As reported by Mid-Day earlier, the idea is to involve people who want to shoot in UP to speak about what they want at their perusal and how they want the film city to look like.

The daily had quoted Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary (information), UP, as saying, “We want to convey that the filmmakers are welcome to shoot in UP. We want their suggestions on the facilities they want in the proposed film city. The project is in the planning and designing stage, so we need to know their requirements.”

Meanwhile, while speaking about the same proposal, veteran actor Urmila Matondkar, who joined Shiv Sena on Tuesday, said that she doesn’t see ‘Bollywood and Mumbai getting separated’. The actor said that Bollywood or the film industry set up in Mumbai is the result of years of hardwork and efforts of thousands of people and it’s not easy to decimate that.