Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, is going to hold a meeting with a few Bollywood producers on Wednesday regarding the new film city that he has proposed to set up in UP's Greater Noida area. The CM will be having one-on-one interactions with a few producers namely Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Sippy, Bhushan Kumar, Rajkumar Santoshi, Umesh Shukla, Madhur Bhandarkar, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Manmohan Shetty among others.

As reported by Mid-Day, the UP government is quite aggressively pushing for the plan about setting up the country's biggest film industry in the state and the plan is currently in its initial stage. The state government now wants to take inputs from the producers who are looking forward to shooting in the state. The idea is to have the producers speak about their requirements and give suggestions about the film industry in the UP.

The daily quoted Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary (information), UP, as saying, "We want to convey that the filmmakers are welcome to shoot in UP. We want their suggestions on the facilities they want in the proposed film city. The project is in the planning and designing stage, so we need to know their requirements."

It was in September this year that Yogi Adityanath had announced the project of making the biggest film city of the country in UP. He also had a discussion with a few filmmakers and other prominent faces from the film industry in UP a few weeks after his announcement. The CM will be arriving in Mumbai tomorrow.