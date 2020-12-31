Remembering Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared throwback pictures of her late father along with Neetu Kapoor from one of their trip. The couple is seen flaunting their smiles as they pose together for the camera. Also Read - Bollywood Celebs And Their Happy New Year 2021: Who's Celebrating Where

In another photo, she shared a family picture featuring Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, and her daughter Samara Sahni.

As the New Year 2021 approaches, she misses her father. She captioned the post, "You are missed every day! Wish you were here with us. We love you. (sic)"

Currently, Riddhima along with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt are vacationing in Ranthambore and will be ringing in their New Year at Jaipur. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt are also with them. Earlier, Riddhima also shared a picture with Neetu and Alia from their holiday zone. Apart from these, Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also vacationing at the exotic resort, Aman-i-khas, near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur.

Lately, Neetu Kapoor also shared a selfie with Ranbir and Ranveer Singh that went insanely viral on social media.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, he battled with cancer for two years and stayed in the US for a year for its treatment. He breathed his last on April 30.

