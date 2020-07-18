Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui wrote an open letter to her husband and posted it on Twitter. In her latest social media post, she alleged that Nawaz tried to ‘assassinate her character’ with the help of his ‘PR machinery’ but everything that happened made her a stronger woman. Aaliya wrote that not just her husband, but his brothers and other members of the family also contributed to harassing her. The open letter also mentioned that she had to go through a lot in their 10 years of marriage but she won’t stay silent anymore because she wants to set the right example for her kids and other people. Also Read - 'Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Talking to Girlfriends on Calls' When Wife Was Delivering a Child, Alleges Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya's note added that Nawaz would have established himself as a good actor but he failed as a human being let alone as a father and a husband. A part of her letter on Twitter read, "Your hired PR machinery led fake news doing my character assassinations – time n again? Or your hired legal Councilors or wives of those very brothers and their notices…

An exact 'pattern' that I have faced in personnel life and a pattern now clearly out there – where as the man in question clearly keeping mum as usual and manipulating or reinforcing from behind – as on stake is his career or stardom or fame, money & power…

But this time I am more firm, more adamant and refuse to bow down.. You assassinate my character, try & threaten me with your distractions… & you only have more firmer me against you & your malicious ways and traits." (sic)

To A STAR who boastingly thinks he is INVINCIBLE under his own created enigma of stardom but failed miserably as a human being. ( let alone being a husband or a dotting father.) pic.twitter.com/a4rpohCbqO — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) July 16, 2020

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Aaliya alleged that Nawazuddin had been cheating on her even while she was giving birth to their first child. She mentioned that while she was in the hospital giving birth, Nawaz was talking to his girlfriends on a call. Aaliya said, "When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I'm mad and I'm the first lady who's come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills."