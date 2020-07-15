Actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan often shares heart-arming posts for her late father. This time again, he shared throwback photos of her parents along with an emotional poem where he talks about how the family is dealing with their loss. In the first picture, Irrfan can be seen whispering something into Sutapa’s ear. In the other pictures, he uploaded a throwback picture of him with his younger brother. Also Read - Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Shares Unseen Pics of Actor, Slams Bollywood For All These Reasons

He captioned it, “5 years too much, And now you’re a stranger 5 years in love, Pickin straws out the haystack Flicking through the picket pages Of the books I never read through. And that’s just one half of it The other half is you.” Also Read - After Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan's Instagram Account Gets Memoralised

“Gleaming through the wicked winter moon, I wish I could fit in your shoes. You have gone so far away. And I’m always just a little too late. Plucking the strings of my sitar to soothe, These Monday morning blues And I carried on like the wayward son, In the wayward sun, but I found myself roaming the wastelands. I was high, when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For, never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips, crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, u know I love you more than life itself”, he added. Also Read - The Lotuses Remember You, Irrfan Khan: Sutapa Sikdar Shares Picture of Blooming Flowers

Take a look at the post here:



In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer and breath his last on April 29 at the age of 53. The actor was battling with neuroendocrine tumour and has been receiving the treatment for the same. He was hospitalised due to colon infection and during his last moments, he told his wife Sutapa, “She is here in my room, mujhe lene aaye hai, dekho baithi hai mere paas”. His wife Sutapa bid her goodbye with heart-warming note stating, “She is here in my room, mujhe lene aaye hai, dekho baithi hai mere paas”