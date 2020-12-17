Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is currently in Dubai and a look at her Instagram profile would show that she’s having the best time there. While she’s having fun at the Versace Hotel in Dubai and meeting new friends, one of her latest photos on Instagram has created a thunder on social media. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Gives it Back to Trolls Who Commented on Her Face Makeup- Read on

Krishna posted a picture of herself posing with Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae, the popular Turkish chef in Dubai. In the caption of her post on Instagram, she called him her 'bae' and that's what seems to have irked many including her former boyfriend Eban Hymes.

Krishna broke up with Eban a few weeks back and made a public announcement regarding it. She took to her Instagram stories and mentioned that she and Eban are no longer together, therefore, the fans should stop tagging her in pictures with him. “All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks,” she wrote.

Now when Krishna shared this new picture from Dubai, Eban was one of the firsts to comment on it. He wrote, “Dang u move quick.” When an Instagram user replied saying he too should think of moving on, he said he’s not in a rush. “@ashish_kodap__ I’m not in a rush bro but thanks haha,” he wrote.

Well, men and their issues with women moving on first!