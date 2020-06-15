Actor Sanjana Sanghi is devastated over Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The debutant took to social media to express her shock and posted a video revealing how she thinks she could have helped the actor but she failed. Sanjana is going to debut in Bollywood with Dil Bechara that features Sushant opposite her. In her long post on Instagram, she revealed that the actor always stood behind her like the biggest support and praised her acting skills. She said he used to say some deep things that she never really paid attention to but now in hindsight, she wonders that she should have talked to him and asked him about his pain. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Still Stuck in US, Actor's Father Reaches Mumbai For Last Rites

Sanjana appeared totally inconsolable in the video and said that she will always miss her first co-star, someone who encouraged her like no other and had faith in her. The actor wrote, “We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Was Getting Married in November, Actor's Cousin Reveals All

Sushant shared a good bond with most of his co-stars. His friends and colleagues from the industry are still in shock and disbelief over the news of him committing suicide. Sushant was a talented actor who gave some remarkable performances in films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Kedarnath and Chhichhore among others.

The actor hanged himself to a ceiling fan of his Bandra residence on Sunday morning, June 14. His dead body was first discovered by one of his domestic-helps. Sushant’s final rites will be held in Mumbai on Monday, June 15. May his soul rest in peace!