Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who is currently in UAE for Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been quarantining, remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death is being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Taking to Twitter, Raina shared an emotional with ‘Narazggi Teri’ in background. He wrote alongside the video, “Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! I have full faith in our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration!” and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani's Full Statement to CBI- Read Here

Meanwhile, Widening its probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday started questioning his chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, accountant Rajat Mewati along with his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh. Sridhar joined the CBI probe at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz area of Mumbai, where the CBI’s SIT team is staying. Sridhar was joined by Mewati, Pithani, and Neeraj.

According to a CBI source, the agency will question Sridhar about the financial dealings of Sushant and enquire if there were any financial dealings with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The agency will also question him about the expenses of Sushant and who handled his finances, debit cards, Internet banking, and credit cards. It will also try to understand the pattern of Sushant’s bank transactions and his fixed deposits. This is for the first time that Sushant’s CA has joined the probe. Mewati was questioned by the CBI on Monday too.

The CBI team along with forensic experts has already visited Sushant’s flat in Mont Blanc Apartment in Bandra twice with Sushant’s flatmate, members of his personal staff and recreated the scene of his death. The team also went twice to the Waterstone resort where Sushant stayed for over two months.

With inputs from IANS!