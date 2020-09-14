Actor Ankita Lokhande remembers her former boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on a three-month death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, she mentioned how the late actor would always be in her thoughts. Sharing a picture of Sushant with ‘Justice For SSR’ hashtag, she wrote, “Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @jainvick.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes Aaditya Thackeray's Name in SSR And Drug Racket Case, Tweets to Say 'They Want to Fix me'

Ankita’s passionate support towards Sushant’s family for the justice for SSR has landed her in trouble. Lately, she shared a long post on Instagram and wrote, “again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it’s a murder or suicide? I have never said it’s a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies. Being a Maharashtrian and an Indian citizen, I have total faith in the Maharashtra State Govt/Police & Central Government instrumentalities. Though when some lingos like “Sautan” and “widow” were used for me, which is in public knowledge. I never responded to it. I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016.”

“Dear Haters! Let us assume you must have known in and out about your friend and whats going on in her life and relationship. Glad to see you wake up finally, but I wish you would have woken up sooner and advised your friend not to support any kind of drug abuse by SSR if any. When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don’t think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility? As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn’t because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it’s Karma/Fate. Little advice for the unknown.”You guard your friend and I am standing by the family”. But let us maintain civility by not coming on to each other personally, either directly or indirectly”, she added.



Responding to the same, Rhea’s friend and Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar slammed her and accused her of ‘two minutes of fame’. She responded, “Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt’ and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you.”

She added, “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!”

This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out! https://t.co/egM6iZRuHU — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) September 10, 2020



Ankita also ave back to Shibani ad wrote, “”2 seconds of fame” This phrase got me thinking today. Coming from a tier 2 city and belonging to a humble background, I had no fancy education to show for myself. I entered the television industry in the year 2004 with a show called Zee Cine Star Ke Khoj. But my real journey began in 2009 with the show “PAVITRA RISHTA” which went on till 2014. I would be doing an injustice if I don’t mention that it was among one of the best shows for 6 consecutive years with the highest GEC TRP on television till date. Fame is only a byproduct of the love and warmth that an actor receives from the masses. Along with all the viewers, I, too still feel connected to the character of “ARCHANA”. Both, my fate and the people have been kind enough to me shower their blessings and love upon me. The aspiration of an actor trying to portray as many different roles and characters as possible, led me to explore.”

“Luckily, I got the opportunity to work in Manikarnika as well as Baghi 3. To conclude, I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand. Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade? Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE’ . It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor. And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about”, she concluded.



However, Shibani received backlash for her statement and deleted the post.