Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Friday, wrote to INC President Sonia Gandhi on Twitter, to take a stand in her support against the demolition of her office by the BMC. The actor, who has initiated a political uproar by first receiving Centre-approved Y+ security and then calling out Shiv Sena on Twitter, tagged the official Twitter handle of the Congress party to speak her mind.

The tweet addressed to Gandhi came as part of a thread that the actor released by talking about Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. In the video that she tweeted, the late popular political leader could be seen saying how he never believed in democracy and considered it equal to groupism.

In her tweet to Gandhi, Kangana wrote how no woman can stay silent over what happened to her which was allegedly 'against the principles of the constitution' constructed by Dr BR Ambedkar. The actor wrote, "Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn't you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?" (sic)

In the tweet that followed, Kangana asked the party chief about the ‘struggles’ that women go through in their lives. She said that if Sonia Gandhi fails to speak today, she will be ‘judged by the history’.

“You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene Folded hands @INCIndia,” read her second tweet.

Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress ⁦@INCIndia⁩ I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party ? pic.twitter.com/quVpZkj407 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

On Wednesday, when Kangana was on her way back to Mumbai, the BMC entered her property and demolished some parts owing to ‘illegal alterations’ after giving a notice a few hours before carrying out the demolition. While the BMC continues to claim that the portion that they demolished was illegal, Kangana says that the BMC itself passed the project and raised no problem since January when she inaugurated the office and began working there.

The case has gone to the Bombay High Court and is adjourned till September 22.