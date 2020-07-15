Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a heartfelt note on the actor’s one month death anniversary. Remembering her brother, she shared a doting selfie as the siblings flash their smiles. She wrote that his presence is felt so strongly. She captioned the post, “It has been a month since you left us…but your presence is still felt so strongly…. Love you Bhai. Hope u always stay eternally happy.(sic)” Also Read - Ekta Kapoor Shares Emotional Note on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary, Says 'We Will Make a Wish When We See a Shooting Star'

Earlier, Kedarnath actor’s rumoured girlfriend also shared a post for the first time after Sushnat’s demise. In the long post, she wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

Sushant’s Former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande lighted-up a diya in memory of the actor calling him ‘child of God’. Also, his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi shared a post remembering him. She wrote, “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories. Of laughs together that were but will never again be. Of questions that will remain unanswered. Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shock waves across the nation after he committed suicide. The police is investigating the case and has so far interrogated over 30 people in connection with the case.