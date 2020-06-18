Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Facebook to dedicate an open letter in which she asked for an apology for the pain that her late brother had to experience. Shweta also addressed the other people who loved her brother dearly and asked them to be strong. She wrote that one shall always choose love and compassion over every other feeling and remember Sushant by being kind to others. Here’s what the letter reads” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend And ex-manager Rohini Iyer’s Message For All: If You Want to Talk About Him, Celebrate His life And Brilliance

"Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok… I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona… sorry for all the pain u had to go through…if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.

Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. You will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more…. Whereever ur mera baby stay happy….stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally.

All my dear ones…. I know it is testing time… but whenever there is choice…. choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive…. forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles…. be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!! #Sushantsinghrajput.” (sic)

She also shared a hand-written note by Sushant that read, “She who says she can and she who says she can’t, are both usually right!! You’re the first ‘she’. Love you. Bhai Sushant.” (sic)

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, after hanging himself to a ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment. The actor was 34. His family and friends are being questioned by the police in the case. May the actor’s soul rest in peace!