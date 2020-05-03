Actor Deepika Padukone is making her fans’ mouth watery with her latest post of yummy-licious raw mangoes. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of a plate full of raw mango slices with little spices sprinkled over it and it will definitely make you crave for it. She loves raw mango and said that ‘you’re simply the best, better than anyone I ever met’. Well. Ranveer Singh Are you listening? Looks like she loves raw mangoes more than she loves Ranveer. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Piku co-star Deepika Padukone Shares Black Screen, Broken Heart to Pay Tribute to The Actor

Sharing the post, she wrote, “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest Better than anyone, anyone I ever met.” (sic) Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 27: Kiara Advani Replaces Deepika Padukone Opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Telugu Film?

Take a look at the post here:



Earlier, she talked about spending time with Ranveer during the coronavirus lockdown. She told during Hangout interview to Rajeev Masand that Ranveer is the easiest person to live with as he sleeps 20 hours a day. She was quoted as saying, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.”

She added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

On the professional front, Ranveer has been gearing up for Kabir Khan’s ’83, which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.