Actor Arjun Kapoor has turned 35 today, on June 26, and his dear sister Anshula Kapoor has taken to social media to write the most heartfelt wish on his special day. Anshula posted a beautiful image of herself posing with her star brother on Instagram and made a long note in the caption. She mentioned just how much she loves her brother and how difficult life would have been if he was not around. Anshula wrote that Arjun's presence in her life means the world to her and if it wasn't because of him, she wouldn't have known the life even in her tiniest happiest self.
The long note that Anshula has dedicated to her brother shows the depth of their bonding. While it seems like a concoction of various emotions flooded in a pool, each word simply means that the girl loves Arjun like no one else in this whole wide world.
Anshula also mentioned the loss of their mother and how Arjun protected her like the best man ever since. Check out her full post here:
Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. You’ve given me everything under the stars – even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve – and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You’ve moved heaven and earth to make sure I’m taken care of and loved. You’re the reason I’ve never felt like I’m alone. You’re that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day – and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favorite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don’t ever want to live in a world that you’re not in. Love you to infinity. I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine. Always and forever ❤️♾
Arjun is lucky to have got a loving sister in Anshula. We wish him a very happy birthday!