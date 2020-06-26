Actor Arjun Kapoor has turned 35 today, on June 26, and his dear sister Anshula Kapoor has taken to social media to write the most heartfelt wish on his special day. Anshula posted a beautiful image of herself posing with her star brother on Instagram and made a long note in the caption. She mentioned just how much she loves her brother and how difficult life would have been if he was not around. Anshula wrote that Arjun’s presence in her life means the world to her and if it wasn’t because of him, she wouldn’t have known the life even in her tiniest happiest self. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares Screenshot of His Last Conversation With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘I Felt The Pain he Did’

The long note that Anshula has dedicated to her brother shows the depth of their bonding. While it seems like a concoction of various emotions flooded in a pool, each word simply means that the girl loves Arjun like no one else in this whole wide world. A part of Anshula's post reads, "Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You've parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You've given me your strength when I've had none of my own." (sic)

Anshula also mentioned the loss of their mother and how Arjun protected her like the best man ever since. She wrote, "You've never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can't breathe without her. You've given me everything under the stars – even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve – and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You've moved heaven and earth to make sure I'm taken care of and loved." (sic)

Arjun is lucky to have got a loving sister in Anshula. We wish him a very happy birthday!