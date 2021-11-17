Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on September 8 this year. Amid his work commitments, he soon resumed the work but now, he has taken out some moments for himself as he remembers his mother. The Ram Setu actor was very close to his mother and is having a major missing. Akshay took to his social media handles to share a video where he can be seen sitting somewhere that looks like a beach area with wind blowing his hair. He simply wrote, “यूँही…आज माँ बहुत याद आ रही है… (Anyway… today I am missing my mother a lot…)”.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Day 11 BO Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer Crosses Rs 235 Crore Worldwide, Rohit Shetty Reacts

Akshay's mother was hospitalised and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani hospital. On Monday, a source told HT, "The actor's mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she's not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision. Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue."

Announcing the news, Akshay wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently basking the success of Sooryavanshi. He has several films in his pipeline including Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Gorkha, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu.