Zaalima Coca Cola Song Out: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi's much-awaited dance number titled 'Zaalima Coca Cola' from her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn is finally out. In the song, Nora impresses her fans with her killer dance moves, however, the song is not the best of Nora's and the lyrics are not so soothing. The song is based on some sort of a ruse against the enemy country. The song is composed by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics penned down by Tanishk Bagchi.

In the song, Nora looks beautiful in blue-golden ghagra-choli teamed up with accessories and subtle makeup. Her expressions and dance moves are definitely unmissable.

Watch Here:



The film stars Ajay Devgn in the role of IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik who reconstructed the Bhuj airbase in a few hours with the help of some local women during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. This is considered as one of the most celebrated incidents in the history of Indian valour. Apart from Ajay, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Nora Fatehi in important roles. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik (played by Ajay Devgn), the then in charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13 which is just two days before Indian Independence Day. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.