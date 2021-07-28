Zaalima Coca Cola Twitter Review: Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi dropped her much-awaited song titled ‘Zalima Coca Cola’ from her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The Twitter reviews are out and netizens have mixed reviews. While many are impressed with Shreya Ghoshal’s voice and Nora’s killer dance moves, many called the song ‘pathetic’, ‘terrible’ and called it out for ‘bad lyrics’. Many netizens even started a hilarious meme fest.Also Read - Zaalima Coca Cola Song Out: Nora Fatehi Burns Dance Floor With Her Killer Moves From Bhuj The Pride of India | Watch

While one user tweeted, “#ZaalimaCocaCola is yet another masterclass from maestro Shreya Ghoshal. She remains to be the first choice unanimously for all the composer’s when there is a classical touch is required even if it is an item song. Legend!” other user wrote, “#ZaalimaCocaCola is really disappointed song from shreya ghosal.didn’t expect this type of song from her.but always support you @shreyaghoshal mam.” Also Read - Nora Fatehi Wears Rs 51,000 Thigh-High Slit Red Gown, Burns Instagram With Her Sizzling Hot Photos

One more user tweeted, “Bollywood in no capacity can impact the share prices of Coca Cola.. Although after this they might decide to stop their distribution in India and put their faces in Sand #ZaalimaCocaCola #Cocacola.” Also Read - Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Walk In Pink Saree Amid Mumbai Rains, Fans Ask 'Why Is She Walking Like That?'

“#ZaalimaCocaCola is UNBEARABLE… Terrible song… Poor lyrics, Bad music, mixture of 3-4 songs…. Initial tune copied from Shaheen Bagh Protest song “Hum Ladenge Ladenge”…..This song doesn’t fit for a high standard film like #BhujThePrideOfIndia, absolutely horrible #AjayDevgn”, wrote another.

Coca cola gets importance everytime Meanwhile – pepsi , frooti , thumb’s up , dew

#ZaalimaCocaCola pic.twitter.com/nlBRebBiNd — Shivam || (@its__shivam) July 28, 2021

#ZaalimaCocaCola in a patriotic movie #Bhuj Whts wrong wd d Director? U dont hv to add #NoraFatehi Item song in every other movie..https://t.co/e0Jle4y1dL — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) July 28, 2021

For every 2 mins… #ZaalimaCocaCola Pilaa de… @shreyaghoshal your voice is the reason.. — ನಮ್ರತ (@namrathagsn) July 28, 2021

Bollywood in no capacity can impact the share prices of Coca Cola.. Although after this they might decide to stop their distribution in India and put their faces in Sand #ZaalimaCocaCola #Cocacola — Priyanka Sareen (@priyankasareen1) July 28, 2021

#ZaalimaCocaCola — An item number in a (#BhujThePrideOfIndia) a war film? Common Bollywood, your audience started watching international content because of your dry and poor content. Don’t make them lose hope further. — Films and Stuffs (@filmsandstuffs) July 28, 2021

#ZaalimaCocaCola is UNBEARABLE… Terrible song… Poor lyrics, Bad music, mixture of 3-4 songs…. Initial tune copied from Shaheen Bagh Protest song “Hum Ladenge Ladenge”….. This song doesn’t fit for a high standard film like #BhujThePrideOfIndia, absolutely horrible #AjayDevgn — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 28, 2021



The song is composed by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics penned down by Tanishk Bagchi.

The film stars Ajay Devgn in the role of IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik who reconstructed the Bhuj airbase in a few hours with the help of some local women during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. This is considered as one of the most celebrated incidents in the history of Indian valour. Apart from Ajay, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Nora Fatehi in important roles. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik (played by Ajay Devgn), the then in charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13 which is just two days before Indian Independence Day. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

