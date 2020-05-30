Former actor Zaira Wasim, who quit social media after receiving a backlash for using a Quran verse to allegedly justify locust attack and floods in India, is back on Twitter. The actor made a tweet on Saturday evening explaining the reason behind her absence from social media. The Dangal fame actor went away from Twitter and Instagram for a day after tweeting: “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin – Qur’an 7:133” (sic) Also Read - Zaira Wasim Trends on Twitter as She Leaves Social Media After Using a Quran Verse to Allegedly Justify Locust Attack

Now, as she came back, she reposted a tweet asking why she deleted her account in the first place. Zaira said she went away to silence some noises that were ringing in her head. Her comeback tweet read, “Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak :)” (sic) Also Read - Zaira Wasim Leaves Twitter And Instagram After Controversial Tweet Justifying Locust Attacks by Using a Verse From Holy Quran

Zaira drew ire of various social media users for allegedly using religion to defend bigotry. Many Twitter users criticised her tweet, however, many others supported her and said she just wrote what most human beings say when they relate a natural calamity with God’s wrath. As soon as she deactivated her social media accounts, #ZairaWasim started trending on Twitter. The trend is still alive as we write this copy.

After disassociating herself from the Hindi film industry and working in performance-oriented films like Dangal, Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink, Zaira emerged as a social thinker and started commenting on various social issues on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Recently, she talked about those who, just to look cool in front of others, mock or troll people. The former actor also requested her followers to not shower her with praises because that deviates her from her path of righteousness.