Actor Zaira Wasim is concerned that her fan pages on social media are not helping her achieve her goal which is to find ultimate peace away from showbiz. The Dangal actor had announced her disassociation with the film industry last year mentioning that her work was deviating her from the path of righteousness and hampering her communication with God. Now, in another post, she requested her fan clubs to stop sharing her photos and let her stay away from the industry.

The former actor made an elaborate note on Instagram and asked her fans to steer clear away from using her pictures or sharing the existing pictures on the internet. Zaira added that she understands everything can't be wiped off the internet but at least she can request others to take down her pictures.

The caption on her post read, "It's obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you've supported me through everything. I'm trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation — (life a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful, Love and regards, Zaira Wasim." (sic) She concluded her post with a meme that read 'please'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim_)

Last seen in The Sky Is Pink, also featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar, Zaira stayed away from the film industry post the release of the film in 2019. It was right before the release of her film that she had announced her decision that shocked many and also invited polarised reactions. While some argued that it’s absolutely a backward approach in life to think that a woman’s work can stop her from pursuing her faith, some also appreciated Zaira for showing courage and saying ‘no’ to a well-established career that provided both name and fame.