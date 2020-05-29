Former actor Zaira Wasim tweeted a verse from the holy Quran that included a reference to ‘locust attack’ and related it to people’s arrogance. The tweet was made as the news reports of locust attacks in various parts of the country got circulated. After netizens objected to the tweet and mentioned how it was unfair to justify a crisis by using a verse from the Quran, Zaira deleted the tweet. Not just that, she removed her social media accounts from both Twitter and Instagram. The tweet, however, read, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin

Many people pointed out at the insensitivity of the tweet and accused Zaira of using her religion to justify her bigotry. One user wrote, "Well She just used a Quran's verse to Justify Locusts attack on a country which offered her an opportunity in cosmopolitan city. I will again say, The Source of Hate & bigotry is something else, Education and Secularism can never become the answer to radical Islamism." Check out these responses to Zaira's now-deleted tweet:

If one wonders how does a millenial who was offered an opportunity in uber cosmopolitanism, end up with so much bigotry and hate, she is mentioning the source also. pic.twitter.com/k3FOZrRvub — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) May 27, 2020

Educate yourself and help yourself first..!! pic.twitter.com/u8anJtW5nw — AKHIL (@akhilrajendra) May 27, 2020

If one wonders how does a millenial who was offered an opportunity in uber cosmopolitanism, end up with so much bigotry and hate, she is mentioning the source also. pic.twitter.com/k3FOZrRvub — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) May 27, 2020

It’s been over a year since Zaira bid goodbye to her steady career in the film industry by citing that her profession was coming in the way of her relationship with God. She made a big note announcing that she was leaving the film industry for her ‘Imaan’. Even though Zaira didn’t associate herself with any film, she stayed in the buzz with her opinions and reactions on issues by using social media. Before deleting her social media account, she made an Instagram post where she asked people to not shower her with love or send her good wishes because that deviate her from her path of righteousness. She also put forth her views on the impact of mocking and trolling on people who are sensitive.