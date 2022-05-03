Zareen Khan’s Mom Hospitalized: Actor Zareen Khan is not in the festive mood as her mother is in the hospital according to a report by Hindustan Times. The actor said that she cannot think of celebrating Eid at a time when her mom is unwell. The Eid Ho Jayegi star however, stated she will definitely rejoice the festive mood once her mother is discharged. Check out this Instagram post by Zareen from Iftaar party:Also Read - Umar Riaz And Zareen Khan On Their New Song 'Eid Ho Jayegi', And Fun Moment During The Shoot - Watch Video

Zareen Gets Nostalgic About Childhood!

The actor who is extremely close to her mom said that the day her mother returns will be Eid for her. Zareen stated, "I will not celebrate Eid. My mom is in the ICU. How can I celebrate when she is in the ICU? I cannot think of festivities in our house when she is not around. Actually I am missing her a lot. She is my world and my life revolves around her. I cannot think properly without her. I am just waiting for her to return home." The Eid Ho Jayegi actor also mentioned about the mouth-watering delicacies her mother prepares during Eid. Recalling her childhood nostalgia Zareen told how she used to get Rs 100 Eidi at her grandpa's house. Check out this post from Zareen's Instagram handle:

Zareen And Umar Riaz in Lock Upp!

Zareen, who paired opposite Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz in the album Eid Ho Jayegi appeared in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp recently. Zareen and Umar promoted their song in the show and threw fun task for the inmates. While Prince Narula managed to make Zareen laugh, comedian Munawar Faruqui failed to make Payal Rohtagi laugh. Shivam Sharma went shirtless to impress Saisha Shinde.

