Veteran actor Sanjay Khan had decided to direct his son Zayed Khan in an India-Pakistan war drama. With the project, Khan will be returning to direction after a hiatus of 18 years while the film is also marking his son’s comeback on screen who was last seen in 2015 film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene. Also Read - You can smell hypocrisy from a mile away in industry today: Sanjay Khan

In his latest interaction with Mid-Day, Sanjay Khan said it’s his duty as a father to direct his son who’s one of the most handsome actors in the industry. He said, “As a father, it is my duty to make a film for him. The audience will rediscover him in the movie.” Also Read - From His Memorable Stint in Bollywood to The Big Fire Mishap, Sanjay Khan's The Best Mistakes of my Life Set to Reveal it All

The yet-to-be-titled film is a biopic on war-hero, Brigadier Mohammad Usman who sacrificed his life during the India-Pakistan partition. Khan was a part of his famous war-based show in the ’90s – The Sword of Tipu Sultan and that’s how he developed the penchant for the war dramas. In his new directorial, the veteran actor wants to ‘depict the Indian Army’s bravery, and how they fought despite not being armed with sufficient artillery and equipment.’ The director added, “I am working hard on the script because I want to make it as authentic as possible. The brigadier’s story is one of courage and principle.” Also Read - Nikita Dutta Birthday: Zayed Khan Grooves To Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo From Main Hoon Na

Meanwhile, Zayed Khan was expected to come on-screen with his film titled Desi Magic, also featuring Ameesha Patel, but it’s been a while since the film is stuck in its production stage. The actor has worked in many popular films in the early 2000s. He debuted in the industry with 2003 film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne and went on to do Main Hoon Na in the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s brother. The film was released in 2004 and worked wonders at the Box Office. After this, Zayed was seen in films like Dus (2005), Shaadi No. 1 (2005), Fight Club-Members Only (2006), Cash (2007), Mission Istaanbul (2008), Yuvvraaj (2008), and in a brief appearance in Anjaana Anjaani (2010).