On Wednesday, actor Radhika Madan flew from Mumbai to Delhi to be with her family in these trying times. The actor posted a picture of herself on social media in which she could be seen wearing a mask, gloves, and a face shield while posing at the Mumbai airport with her luggage. Now, in her latest interaction with Mid-Day, she revealed how it seemed like a scene from a film and a solid realisation of what is going to be the new normal post-COVID-19 period. Radhika explained the kind of safety measures the airport authorities are taking for the passengers.

She said human contact has been reduced to the minimum and the staff is ensuring that all the norms of social distancing are followed. Radhika revealed that the passengers are now not allowed to physically hand over their boarding passes or other documents to the security. She added that the airline crew is also making sure that there's no crowd while boarding or de-boarding a plane. The Angrezi Medium actor explained, "It was a scene out of an apocalyptic film and this is perhaps our future. They did temperature checks, and ensured there was zero physical contact – we had to show our IDs and boarding passes through a glass shield; there were glass barriers at baggage counters too. (The airline staff) boarded and de=boarded us sequentially, two rows at a time, (thus ensuring there was no crowding). I avoided using the washrooms. I was cautious, but not scared."

As soon as Radhika reached her residence in Delhi, she went under self-isolation for 14 days. The actor said even though she's home now, she hasn't hugged her family members yet. "I am yet to hut them! Home is where your mom is. It is so calming to be back. During these times, I wanted to be around my parents," she said.