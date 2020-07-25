Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and her family appeared on a news channel this weekend to discuss nepotism. During the conversation, she was asked to talk about Kangana Ranaut and how the latter has been going around slamming her film Gully Boy in almost every debate and discussion over the internet. Zoya, who was the director of Gully Boy featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, said that she doesn’t mind people’s opinions about her work. Also Read - Shatrughan Sinha is All Praises For Kangana Ranaut, Says People are 'Jealous of Her Success And Bravery'

When asked if she would like to invite Kangana at a party, she said that the actor is going on every platform to say that she doesn't like her films and she would never put her in that position. Another thing that Kangana objected to is Gully Boy being felicitated with many trophies at major Bollywood award ceremonies. Didn't this bother Zoya? The director said, "Not at all, because I didn't go for the award ceremonies, for starters, and it's not important. She herself has boycotted the awards, so I don't know why she keeps talking about them."

Zoya added that in the bigger picture, it's important for her to make the kind of cinema she wants to make without thinking of what the other person would have to say about it. She said that she has chosen to be in this profession and she would have to deal with both the criticism and the appreciation coming her way. "You make a film and everybody is entitled to their opinion, and they are entitled to share this opinion because we are still a democracy. I can't get offended. I have chosen to be here and do this work, and there will be people who don't like my work and there are people that like my work, and it's fine," Zoya explained.

