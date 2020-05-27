Indian music composer Pritam Chakraborty’s father Prabodh Chakraborty has passed away on Sunday at the age of 86. He had been ill for a while due to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases and from past three months he was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Calls HIM an 'All-Star' as he Collaborates For First Time to 'Make an Anthem' For Kabir Khan's '83

“He had been in hospital for last three months. Pritam, his sister and mother were there with him at the hospital. “He had been ill for almost 2 years and had been admitted in the hospital for three months. On Sunday, he ended the chapter of his life due to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease,” a source close to Pritam told PTI. Also Read - Aira Gaira Nathu Khaira: Pritam Chakraborty Decodes Kriti Sanon's Special Eid Song From Kalank

The whole Bollywood industry had sent their supporting messages to Pritam Da and his family in this tough time. At this heartbreaking time, no relatives and friends can visit and meet the family members because of coronavirus scare and lockdown. Also Read - DJ Marshmello's New Music Video 'BIBA' Pays Tribute to Shah Rukh Khan, Features Pritam Chakraborty And Shirley Setia

Pritam was born in a Bengali family to Anuradha Chakraborty and Prabodh Chakraborty. He gained his early training in music from his father and learned to play the guitar while he was still in school.