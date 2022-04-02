Malaika Arora injured in accident: Actor Malaika Arora met with an accident on Saturday evening on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actor sustained minor injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital. As per a report published in Hindustan Times, the popular actor has been admitted to the Apollo hospital nearby for immediate treatment while the police are currently doing further investigation.Also Read - Malaika Arora Aces the Headstand Like a Pro, Demonstrates Her Next-Level Core Strength in New Video- Watch

The report mentioned that the police will be investigating the cause of the accident before filing an FIR in the case. Neither Malaika nor any of his family members or friends have confirmed the news officially yet. We wish the actor a speedy recovery!