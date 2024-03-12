Home

Bollywood Producer Dhirajlal Shah Dies in Mumbai Hospital Due to Multi-Organ Failure

Dhirajlal Shah, who produced many Bollywood films including Hero: Love Story of a Spy, died early on Monday morning. The news was confirmed by his brother Hasmukh.

In addition to having several well-known actors, the Indian film business is fortunate to have several talented directors and producers who utilize their platforms to present captivating tales to audiences. Among them was Dhirajlal Shah, who unfortunately passed away on March 11, Monday. The Bollywood producer’s brother Hasmukh confirmed to Times of India that he had been receiving medical care at a hospital in Mumbai. The Times Of India quoted him saying, “He had Covid, post that he developed an issue with his lungs. His health deteriorated in the last 20 days and we had to admit him to the ICU. His kidney and heart were affected, which resulted in multi-organ failure.”

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Priyanka Chopra, was produced by Dhirajlal in 2003. Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty starrer Krishna was produced in part by Shah in 1996. Additionally, he produced Gambler (1995), which featured Aditya Pancholi, Govinda, and Shilpa Shetty. The late producer also ventured with the 1994 film Vijaypath (1994), which starred Danny Denzongpa, Tabu, and Ajay Devgn.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who directed The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, sent his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family upon learning the news of Shah’s ultimate demise. Sharma told TOI, “He was not only a good producer but a very lovely soul. He had created a video world that was revolutionary in a way. We will miss him.”

Harish Sughand, a film producer expressed his dismay and said, “He bought the video rights of Shahenshah after which his life changed and he became the video king. He had the rights to almost all films.”

The renowned Bollywood producer, Dhirajlal Shah is survived by his wife Manju Dhiraj Shah, two daughters – Shital Punit Goel and Sapna Dhiraj Shah, a son, Jimit Shah, and a daughter-in-law, Poonam Shah.

