Mumbai: Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi, who has home productions like Partner, Bhoot Returns and The Attacks of 26/11, has been arrested in connection with a housing fraud case in Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday. He has been sent in custody till December 25. According to the complainant in the case Mahendra Ranmal Shah, he had purchased three flats in 2013 at Turner Road from Kamala Infra and Kamala Landmark Properties, companies of the Kamala Landmark group, he said. Shah then rented out one of the flats to Alumbra Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd, another company of the Kamala Landmark group, the official said. Parag Sanghvi and one Jitendra Jain are directors of Alumbra Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd. The remaining two flats were rented out to Metalica Pvt Ltd, he said.Also Read - Producer Parag Sanghvi questioned in IPL betting case

Though the flats were on rent, Kamala Landmark Properties sold them to a third party, the official said. On the complaint of Shah, an FIR under IPC sections related to cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, making a false document, forgery of valuable security, using as genuine a forged document and common intention was registered against Sanghvi and others, he said. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan, Parag Sanghvi Become Witnesses in IPL Betting Case

A report by ETimes also suggests that the Enforcement Directorate has also conducted a raid at the producer’s properties in the month of September, this year. At the time, the raid was also reportedly issued in connection with a money laundering case. If his arrest now and the raids conducted before are for the same reason is not known yet. Also Read - Director Sajid Khan named in IPL betting case

Parag is the CEO of Alumbra Entertainment and Lotus Film company.

-With inputs from PTI