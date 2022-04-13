Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Wedding: As the big day is almost there, all eyes are set on the grand Bollywood event of the year. Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s big fat Indian wedding has netizens to paparazzis going gaga over the festivities and guests list. While the shutterbugs and fans of the soon to be married bride and groom are over enthusiastic about the wedding. More details of the close knit affair are finally coming out. According to a report by Times of India, on Ranbir and Alia’s wedding day, the Kapoor’s will participate in a Baraat procession between Krishna Raj Bungalow and Vastu.Also Read - Alia Bhatt And Family Arrive at RK House in Big Van to Avoid Paparazzi - See Pics, Video

Kapoors’ Grand Baraat Procession!

As per traditional rituals, the Kapoor family will take a baraat procession between Krishna Raj Bungalow and Vastu House on Ranbir and Alia's wedding day. According to a TOI source, "The entire stretch of road between the two locations at Pali Hill has been beautifully decked up with lights hanging from the trees." The source also added, "The police have been deployed to block the stretch for about 15-20 minutes tomorrow to ensure the baraat goes smoothly." Check out this song teaser from Brahmastra congratulating the couple on their new journey:

RaAlia Wedding Won’t have more than 30 Guests!

The highly anticipated pre wedding ceremonies have already kickstarted with Mehendi at Ranbir Kapoor’s home Vastu. A Ganesh pooja was organized in the morning at the actor’s home in remembrance of Ranbir’s father late Rishi Kapoor. An evening Sangeet ceremony will also take place prior to the big day most likely to be April 14, 2022. Ranbir and Alia’s friends and family arrived at the occasion. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and others have made their presence felt at the do. It is being said that the couple’s intimate wedding won’t have more than 20-30 guests in attendance.

