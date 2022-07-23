Bollywood Saturday: Ashok Kumar and Nargis Dutt created history with their magnum opus Humayun much before Bollywood experimented with the historical epic genre. Humayun, released in 1945 was a box office success and was directed by none other than the legend Mehboob Khan. Mehboob had directed the blockbuster of its time based on the life of Mughal emperor Humayun, the father of emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar. Asok Kumar and Nargis played pivotal roles in the historical drama. Mehboob Khan later gave Nargis the best films of her career including Andaz (1949) and Mother India (1957). Ashok Kumar had already worked with Mehboob Khan in the 1945 classic Najma (1943).Also Read - Bollywood Saturday: Did You Know Raj Kapoor Took Sweet Revenge From Raj Kumar in Mera Naam Joker?

Humayun Was a Blockbuster of 1945

Humayun was one of the highest grossers of 1945 and had been well received by the audiences. Ashok Kumar known for his flawless acting prowess played young prince Humayun. He later inherits his father Mīrzā Zahīr ud-Dīn Muhammad aka Babur's legacy and becomes Badhshah Naseerudin Humayun. Nargis, the daughter of the famous Indian singer, music composer, dancer, actress, filmmaker, Jaddanbai Hussain played Hamida Bano Begum in the film. Hamida Bano was Humayun's wife and the mother of his successor son Akbar. Nargis had previously worked under Mehboob Khan's direction in Taqdeer (1943).

Nargis Was The First Choice For Mughal-E-Azam

Nargis's artistry and craft was always admired by audience's and critics. Impressed by the actor's versatility K Asif had offered Nargis Anarkali's character in Mughal-E-Azam opposite tragedy king Dilip Kumar. Nargis, who was Raj Kapoor's favourite was forbidden by the filmmaker to work in the epic love story. Raj Kapoor was possessive about his female leads and was completely against them working for rival banner other than R K Studio. Humayun made in pre-independent India is one of the most successful classics of Hindi cinema's thespians – Ashok Kumar and Nargis.

