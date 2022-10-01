Bollywood Saturday: Guru Dutt’s Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), based on Bimal Mitra’s Bengali novel Sahib Bibi Golam is among his best works after Pyaasa (1957) and Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959). The classic was directed by Abrar Alvi, the screenwriter of Kaagaz Ke Phool and Chaudvin Ka Chaand (1960). Alvi also wrote the dialogues for Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa, Mr and Mrs ’55 (1955) and Aar-Paar (1954). Alvi was entrusted the job of directing the cinematic adaptation of Bimal Mitra’s celebrated novel by Guru Dutt. The Pyaasa director wasn’t in the mood to direct the film and he had faith in Alvi’s craftsmanship and vision. Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam went on to win many popular awards. It was also sent to the Oscars and international film festival as it was ahead of its time in every aspect. However, Alvi was troubled even after directing a classic as everyone quizzed him whether he actually directed the film.Also Read - Bollywood Saturday: Do You Know Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool is an Homage to His Mentor Gyan Mukherjee?

GURU DUTT ALWAYS HAD FAITH IN ABRAR ALVI’S FILMMAKING SKILLS

Guru Dutt Films was in deep waters post the box-office debacle of Kaagaz Ke Phool. Looking at the financial condition of his banner, Guru Dutt permitted Alvi to work for other banners as well. However, he also asked him to work along author Bimal Mitra on Sahib Bibi Golam adaptation. One day Guru Dutt in a drunk state told Alvi that he wants him to direct Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. Alvi said to him that hemight have been carried away due to the alcohol. As Guru Dutt left, Alvi thought that he might have been offended. After a few days the filmmaker sent one of his assistants to call Alvi. Alvi met him in his office where he stated that "Today I'm not drunk and I want you to direct Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam." Alvi agreed by saying that if Guru Dutt belives in his abilities then he will definitely direct the film.

DID GURU DUTT GHOST-DIRECT SAHIB BIBI GHULAM?

As Alvi started work on Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, the challenging aspect was to film the song sequences at par with the standards of Guru Dutt films. Since, song picturization was Guru Dutt's forte, so he stepped in to direct those songs. Except for Chale Aao…Chale Aao…, all songs were directed by Guru Dutt. While shooting one of the intense scenes where Meena Kumari stops Rehmaan as he leaves the house, Alvi was interrupted. Cinematographer V K Murthy stated that such kind of scene has never been shot in the history of Guru Dutt Films. To which Alvi responded and opined, "Guru Dutt Films' history is not over yet, it has just started. There were also rumours that Alvi once decided to quit the project due to creative differences with Guru Dutt. He even wrote a letter to him asking if he has any doubts regarding his filmmaking abilities. To which Guru Dutt said that he has full confidence in Alvi and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam belongs entirely to him.

AMERICAN TABOOS LEAD TO SAHIB BIBI AUR GHULAM FAILING TO GET AN OSCAR NOMINATION

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam won Beast Feature Film Award at the 10th National Film Awards and was nominated in 9 categories at the 10th Filmfare Awards. It was also nominated in six categories at the 26th Annual Bengal Film Journalist Awards. Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam was also nominated for the Golden Bear at the 13th Berlin International Film Festival. The film was also sent for the 35th Academy Awards as India’s official entry by the Film Federation of India. It was chosen over the Tamil romance drama Nenjil O Aalayam (1962). However, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences rejected the movie since Meena Kumar’s character gets addicted to alcohol in the film. They wrote a letter to Guru Dutt that according to American culture it was inappropriate for a woman to be alcoholic.

