Bollywood Saturday: Prithviraj Kapoor was famous for his unique voice and commanding screen presence in yesteryear’s classic cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient has worked mostly in historical films set in ancient India or medieval era. Known for working in films like Alam Aara (1931), Druapadi (1931), Seeta (1934), Maharathi Karna (1944) and Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Prithviraj Kapoor was one of the most preferred actors for period-dramas. Although Mughal-E-Azam set him in one of the most iconic roles as Emperor Akbar, his portrayal of Alexander The Great in Sikander (1941) is also a crucial aspect of his filmography. Sikander was directed and produced by actor-filmmaker Sohrab Modi who played King Porus in the film. Prithviraj Kapoor is spot on as the Macedonian King in the movie meant for the Hindi audience. However, the movie was banned in some theatres during its release by the British government.Also Read - Bollywood Saturday: Do You Know Which Was The Only Film Watched by Mahatma Gandhi?

PRITHVIRAJ KAPOOR STARRER SIKANDER IGNITED NATIONALISM

Sikander‘s release collided with many political events that shaped present day’s history. The epic-drama hit the theatres at a time when World War 2 and Quit India Movement were at its peak. As Indians followed Mahatma Gandhi’s call for Swaraj, Sikander invoked the nationalist spirit. The sentiments of the country were so much filled with patriotism that Sikander‘s release only added fuel to fire. The audiences were in their epitome of civil disobedience and the Prithviraj Kapoor starrer went down well with the nation’s mood. It resulted in the film being banned from many theatres serving British Indian Army cantonments. Also Read - Bollywood Saturday: Do You Know Bimal Roy's Social-Drama Parakh Was Supposed to be a Songless Film?

SIKANDER WAS ALSO DUBBED IN PERSIAN

The classic epic-drama was revived in Delhi during the Indian march into Goa in 1961. Sikander was also dubbed and released in Persian post its commercial success. The movie was remade in 1965 as Sikander-E-Azam, where as a role reversal Prithviraj Kapoor played King Porus, while Dara Singh essayed the role of Alexander. Also Read - Bollywood Saturday: Do You Know Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool is an Homage to His Mentor Gyan Mukherjee?

For more updates on Prithviraj Kapoor and classic Indian cinema, check out this space at India.com.