Bollywood Saturday: Raj Kapoor's famous RK logo of R.K. Films is symbolic of Raj and Nargis's iconic romantic pose from Barsaat (1949). However, did you know that the legendary logo of R.K. Studio has a French as well as Leo Tolstoy connection. Yes! You read it right. The most aesthetic and classy logo of Raj Kapoor's production company comprising the efforts of maverick artists like M R Achrekar and Shri Balasaheb Thackeray has much more to it. Filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who was an assistant director to Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker and Bobby has made the revelation in his memoir Raj Kapoor – The Master at Work co-authored by Pranika Sharma.

R.K. Logo Was Inspired From Leo Tolstoy’s Novel?

Rahul in his memoir writes, "The logo is said to have been inspired by the iconic scene in Barsaat where Nargis Ji runs towards Raj Sahab, who is standing with a violin in his hand. Raj Sahab then catches her in embrace and bends her backwards to strike an instinctive and intimate pose. This classic scene was inspired, as all creative pursuits seek inspiration, by a painting that Raj Sahab had seen in Stuttgart, Germany. The painting is that of a man holding a violin wrapped in a passionate embrace with a lady who is bent backwards and is leaning against a piano. The painting was made by the French artist, Rene-Xavier-Prinet, who was himself inspired by Leo Tolstoy's novel The Kreutzer Sonata. in which a violinist falls in love with a pianist and kills her when he realizes that she doesn't love him back." Rahul also revealed, "It was designed by the eminent designer M.R. Achrekar and painted by the renowned and respected Shri Balasaheb Thackeray."

Barsaat was the first commercial hit of R.K. Films and established Raj Kapoor as a successful filmmaker. It was the highest grossing film of Indian cinema at that time.

