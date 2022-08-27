Did Raj Kapoor Invent ‘Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate’?: Bobby is considered to be one of the most landmark classics of the ‘showman’ Raj Kapoor. The comeback movie of the thespian post the debacle of Mera Naan Joker became the top grossing film of 1973. Bobby marked the debut of Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The musical love-story created a new trend of teenage romance prior to Hindi film industry became Bollywood. Raj Kapoor always had a knack for good music which reflected in almost every movie from R.K. Films. His assistant from Mera Naam Joker and Bobby, filmmaker Rajul Rawail shared an anecdote about the film’s most popular song Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate. According to Rahul, the song was invented by none other than Raj Kapoor himself.Also Read - 37 Years After Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini Speaks on Shooting The Iconic Breastfeeding Scene: 'The Cleavage Seen...'

RAJ KAPOOR INVENTED THE LYRICS JHOOTH BOLE…

Rahul, in his book Raj Kapoor – The Master at Work, writes "Raj Sahab wouldn't bother about the number of songs in the film. What he was bothered about was the context. The song was supposed to have a context within the story and that's what mattered to him the most." The filmmaker reveals, "I had heard the words Jhooth bole kauwa kaate from him (Raj Kapoor) in 1968, the time I joined him as an assistant. He had come home for dinner and at that time, I heard him telling my mother, 'Kali Mai, jhooth mat bolna, jhooth bologe toh kala kauwa katega (Don't lie, else the black crow will bite you)!'

RAJ KAPOOR SHOT THE CHARTBUSTER LOVE ANTHEM IN 1972

He further mentions, "The he hummed, jhooth bole kauwa kaate. I heard him humming the same song at various times but it finally found its way into Bobby, which was conceived and shot in 1972! He has finally found the right situation to place this song that had been composed by him." The song was picturized on Rishi and Dimple and is a chartbuster love anthem even today.

Bobby was the highest grossing films of the 1970s, second only to Sholay (1975)

