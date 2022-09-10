Bollywood Saturday: Kaagaz Ke Phool is one of the timeless classics of Guru Dutt, one of the greatest mavericks in the world of cinema. Guru Dutt was known for his foresighted vision to look beyond the obvious in his characters and screenplay. The same reflected in his storytelling and filmmaking style as well. His contemporaries Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, B R Chopra and others had the highest regards for his artistry despite being creatively competitive. As known to be ahead of his time, Guru Dutt’s story about human sufferings and the tragic life events somehow didn’t appeal to the audiences of that time who went to the theatres to be entertained. Kaagaz Ke Phool was about a filmmaker who witnesses downfall both in his career and relationships. The film showed the dark side of showbiz much before Mahesh Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap introduced their version of new-age cinema.Also Read - Bollywood Saturday: Did You Know The Song 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate' From 'Bobby' Was Invented by Raj Kapoor?

KAAGAZ KE PHOOL IS BASED ON GURU DUTT’S MENTOR’S LIFE

Kaagaz Ke Phool is taught in many filmmaking schools in the West because of the intensity and novelty in its presentation which makes it a unique experience even for the millenials and Gen Z. The music by S.D Burman and lyrics by Kaifi Azmi and Shailendra are the soul of the film. Dekhi Zamane Ki Yaari and Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam almost became identical to the film's narrative. The screenplay by Abrar Alvi and performances of Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Mehmood and Johnny Walker are showcase the filmmaker's commitment towards the craft. However, the film is based on none other than Guru Dutt's mentor Gyan Mukherjee as per multiple media sources.

It is not completely clear if the whole story is adapted form Gyan Mukherjee's life but he was once a reigning filmmaker of his time. He made the popular Kishore Kumar starrer Kismet in 1943. Gyan Mukherjee to had a brief career as he passed away in 1956 at the age of 47. Guru Dutt trained under him during his initial days before venturing into independent filmmaking.

