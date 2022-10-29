Bollywood Saturday: Zanjeer was a game-changer in Amitabh Bachchan’s career which re-introduced him as the angry-young-man of Bollywood. The Prakash Mehra directorial co-starring Pran, Jaya Bachchan and Ajit was a blockbuster in India and overseas. However, Big B wasn’t the original choice of the film. The crime-action saga which started a new wave in Indian cinema was offered to several leading actors of that time before it went to Amitabh Bachchan. For the unversed, Zanjeer was the first collaboration of the screenwriter duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, popularly known as Salim-Javed. The movie that is now a cult-classic was the first hit in Big B’s movie career and made him an overnight sensation.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Suffers Serious Injury, Rushed To Hospital

WHEN DILIP KUMAR AND DEV ANAND REJECTED ZANJEER

The screen icon of Hindi cinema, known as the Kohinoor (diamond) of Indian films, Dilip Kumar was considered for the role of Vijay by Prakash Mehra. However, Dilip Kumar felt the lead actor was 'uni-dimensional' and had no scope for 'performance'. Years later, he confessed to Salim that the picture was among the three he regretted not taking – the other two were Baiju Bawra and Pyaasa. Evergreen star Dev Anand rejected the film saying the character didn't go down with his romantic image. Raaj Kumar at first agreed to do the film but later backed off. Dharmendra couldn't do the film in spite of willing to work due to personal reason. As per media sources, Dharmendra's aunt had restricted him from over with Prakash Mehra saying he would go ahead over her dead body.

Zanjeer did a tremendous overseas business at Soviet Union, now present-day Russia. Apoorva Lakhia did a remake of Zanjeer in 2013 starring Ram Charan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj. But the film bombed at the box office.

