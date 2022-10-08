Bollywood Saturday: Ramayana and Mahabharata have shaped India’s socio-political landscape ever since the colonial times. Starting from the father of India cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke to filmmaker Vijay Bhatt, ancient scriptures have been a part of their storytelling. Prior to grand sets, costumes and VFX Indian filmmakers never shied away from attempting mystical tales and fables even with the dearth of technology. Vijay Bhatt’s Ram Rajya(1943) based on saint Valmiki’s Ramayan was one of the landmark films in the history of Indian cinema. It is probably the only film that the Father of the nation watched in theatre. Ram Rajya was also the first Indian movie to have an overseas premiere as well.Also Read - This Village In Uttar Pradesh Does Not Celebrate Dussehra. Here's Why.

PREM NARAYAN WHO PLAYED LORD RAM GOT HONORARY TITLE FROM WAJID ALI SHAH

Prem Narayan Adib, who played Lord Ram in Ram Rajya became the lead actor for mythological films during that era. His family had been given the honorary title Adib, which was a Perso-Arabic term for "learned, scholarly and culturally refined" by the last Nawab of Awadh, Wajid Ali Shah. The character of Goddess Sita was essayed by Shobhana Samarth. The on-screen duo once again reprised their roles in Vijay Bhatt's Rambaan(1948).

RAM RAJYA WAS PREMIERED IN THE US

Vijay Bhatt had organised the premiere of the film for the star cast and VIPs. An invitation was sent to Mahatma Gandhi who agreed to attend the premiere for ten minutes. However, he got so much engrossed in the epic-saga that despite being reminded by his assistant, Mahatma Gandhi watched the whole movie. It was the only film he watched in his lifetime as he didn't have much interest in cinema. Ram Rajya became the third highest grossing Indian film of 1943. It was also the first Indian film to be premiered at the United States.

The Vijay Bhatt directorial also gained popularity as Mahatama Gandhi often cited Ram Rajya (the rule of Lord Rama) to emphasize on righteous democratic governance.

For more updates on Ram Rajya and classic Hindi cinema, check out this space at India.com.