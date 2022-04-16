Jersey VS Operation Romeo: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s next Operation Romeo is all set to clash with Shahid Kapoor starrer sports drama Jersey on April 22. However, the filmmaker has welcomed the decision of Jersey makers and believes since both films belong to different genres, he is hopeful that both films will be well received by the audiences. Check out this trailer of Neeraj Pandey’s thriller:Also Read - Shahid Kapoor On Jersey, His Character And Preparation For His Role - Watch Video

Neeraj Pandey Confident About Operation Romeo!

Neeraj Pandey in a press statement sounded optimistic about Jersey and Operation Romeo releasing on the same day. Neeraj said, "I think it's a very good decision by the Jersey team to release the film with Operation Romeo, we welcome them." According to the producer since, Operation Romeo belongs to the thriller genre while the Shahid Kapoor starrer is a sports drama, there won't be any clash between the two. He opined, "I feel there is no clash between the two as both are very different genres and will have their own set of audiences." Neeraj further added, "We just hope that both the films are loved and praised by the people." Check out this song featuring Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur:

Neeraj Takes A Break From Spy Movies!

Unlike Neeraj’s previous films which were spy thrillers, the anticipated release is a dramatic thriller and netizens are already rooting for it. With only a few weeks left for Operation Romeo’s theatrical release, the excitement among fans is increasing as days go by. The movie is directed by Shashant Shah and stars Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Sharad Kelkar, Bhumika Chawla and Kishor Kadam. Neeraj Pandey has co-produced the film with Shital Bhatia who also owns their production company Friday Filmworks along with Reliance Entertainment.

Jersey Is a Remake of a Telugu Movie Starring Nani!

Jersey, which was postponed earlier due to Omicron, was later supposed to release with KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14th, 2022. However, the release is now shifted by a week and will be released along with ‘Operation Romeo’. In the movie co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, Shahid essays the role of a failed cricketer. The film captures a 36-year-old father’s journey to represent the Indian cricket team in order to fulfill his son’s wish. Jersey is a remake of a Telugu film starring Nani. Both films are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

