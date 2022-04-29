Dhaakad Trailer: Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal’s upcoming action film Dhaakad is all set to release on May 20 and the makers on Friday released the power-packed trailer of the film that has high-octane action scenes and thrilling background music. The 2:47 minute trailer has sent fans into a frenzy leaving them all pumped up for the release of Dhaadak. In the film, Kangana Ranaut looks unbelievable, unstoppable and fearless as Agent Agni who fights with Rudraveer played by Arjun Rampal, who is running a huge human trafficking operation.Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Takes Bath in Front of Everyone, Fans Ask 'Is it Naughty Lock Upp?'

The YouTube description of Dhaakad’s trailer reads, “Agent Agni’s fire is coming to turn her enemies into ashes. The merciless Rudraveer stands unbeatable. Will the fire keep burning or snuff out?” One must not miss Divya Dutta’s dialogues in the video. Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohtagi Couldn’t Control Tears as Beau Sangram Singh Visits Jail-Watch

Watch Kangana Ranaut’s badass avatar in Dhaakad trailer:

Kangana’s Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. The film will release on May 20 in four languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film releasing on May 20, 2022, also features Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi.