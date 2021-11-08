Mumbai: Bollywood writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma are blessed with a baby boy. Kanika, who wrote RA.One, Judgmental Hai Kya, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, married Himanshu (writer of Tanu Weds Manu series, Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan) earlier this year. Kanika shared the news with her radiant pictures of her husband Himanshu Sharma, Veer and herself with a heartwarming message, she wrote, “In gratitude , with our hearts full – Wishing love,light n happiness to all our lovelies! ??#mylife #myboys #mylove … #veerdhillonsharma”.Also Read - Kanika Dhillon, Himanshu Sharma Tie The Knot in Low-Key Wedding Ceremony | See Pics

She also shared a few throwback pictures from mommy-to-be days where she looked ethereal. Talking about embarking on a new journey of motherhood, the writer said, “Veer has made me realise that life can be unbelievably beautiful. It is a momentous time for Himanshu and me as we share our happiness with our well-wishers. We wanted to introduce our baby boy to our Instagram family on an auspicious occasion, and Diwali seemed just right”, she added. Also Read - Raanjhanaa Writer Himanshu Sharma Gets Engaged To Kedarnath Writer Kanika Dhillon in a Private Ceremony; Couple To Tie The Knot Soon

While speaking to E-Times, Kanika revealed how excited Himanshu was for the newborn as he ordered a petrol bike for him. “My overexcited husband also ordered a bike before our Veer was born and I had to make him cancel that! So ya, it was a fun crazy memorable time prepping to be Veer’s parents!”

Congratulations to the new parents in the town!