Kiara Advani on breakup rumours with Sidharth Malhotra: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating for a long time, have apparently parted ways. There are reports doing rounds on the internet that the Shershaah couple have broken their relationship. A source close to them told BollywoodLife, "Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening." The source further added, "Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope they sort it out if there is any possibility".

Though Sidharth and Kiara have never spoken about their relationship publicly, but a latest post by the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has given us hints about their love life. It seems there are problems going on between them, but Kiara is trying to gather love. On Friday, Kiara has shared a beautiful pic on Instagram where she captioned the post as, "Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love 💗".

Kiara Advani on her breakup rumours with Sidharth Malhotra:

During the promotions of Shershaah, Sidharth Malhtra had addressed dating with Kiara Advani. “We both have lives away from the industry and that is something that we connect on and cherish. Sometimes, you get so embroiled in all these things that you forget to have a regular life. I think both of us have regular lives and that’s what we connect on.”

Well, what’s your take on Kiara Advani’s post? Let us know on the comment section below.