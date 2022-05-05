Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor wedding: Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for a long time but now, seems like we could finally see them tying the knot. Or at least that’s what Malaika has hinted in her latest interview. While speaking about being secure in her relationship and how Arjun is her man, the actress mentioned that they often keep discussing ‘what next.’Also Read - Malaika Arora Spreads Glamour in Shimmery Rust Lehenga And Halter Neck Blouse, Sparkles in Hot Pics

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official a few years back and the couple never shies away from posing in front of the media or talking about their bonding. In an interview with Bombay Times, Malaika said her relationship with Arjun is pretty 'sacred' to her and they are serious for each other to the extent that they constantly keep thinking of ways to nurture their bonding.

Malaika Arora on her relationship with Arjun Kapoor: ‘It’s sacred and important for me’

She was quoted as saying, "The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, 'Oh, I don't know'… that's not where I stand in my relationship. It's sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we're thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We're on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other."

The actress added they are two mature individuals in a relationship and maintain a lot of positivity between them. Malaika also said they love their time together and are very romantic and even though they are trying to take one step at a time, they definitely see their future together.

Malaika Arora: I always tell Arjun I want to grow old with you

“We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. Yes, I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man,” she explained.

Earlier, Arjun spoke about how Malaika means a lot to him and she’s the wind beneath his wings. While speaking to HT City, he said, “Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in myself, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moment. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it. She’s made me feel that phases will pass, and these are important times when you’re going through a tricky situation in your personal and professional life.”

We wish these two the best for the future!