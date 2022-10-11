Ram Setu trailer review: The trailer of Ram Setu is here and Akshay Kumar is once again promising that he’s the saviour of our world, or at least our history this time. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others alongside Akshay. As seen in the trailer, it’s the story about one man’s race against time who’s on a mission to preserve India’s heritage – Ram Setu – that was built by Lord Rama and his army while they were preparing to conquer Lanka, Ravana’s kingdom, to bring back Sita.Also Read - Ram Setu Movie: Subramanian Swamy Sends Legal Notice To Akshay Kumar, Others For ‘Distorting’ Facts

The famous Setu, as mentioned in the Hindu epic text Ramayana, bridges the two countries – modern-day India and Sri Lanka. The trailer of the film shows that some forces are trying to remove the existence of the ‘Ram Setu’ but trust Akshay’s character to destroy the intentions of evil people instead. The film looks like an action-adventure, with a bit of ancient history roped in to make it look more engaging and authentic. There are a few scenes that feature ancient caves, giant sculptures, old temples and of course, the ‘setu’ built by the Vanara-army of Lord Ram under the supervision of Lord Hanuman. Also Read - Subramanian Swamy Accuses Akshay Kumar Of Depicting Wrong Facts In Ram Setu, Might Ask For His Arrest And Expulsion From India

WATCH THE TRAILER OF RAM SETU HERE:

Also Read - Akshay Kumar Starrer Ram Setu Will Release in Theatres, Confirms Producer

Ram Setu is going to be the big Diwali release this year. The film will be facing a Box Office clash with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God. Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev is also releasing this year on Diwali, sharing the screens further in the state of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s film is written and directed by Abhishek Sharma. Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed Akshay in his last Diwali release Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, joins the team of Ram Setu as the Creative Producer this time. Did you watch the trailer yet? Do you find it appealing?