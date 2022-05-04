Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Relationship: Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party on Tuesday evening. The couple was seen attending the Eid celebration hosted on behalf of Salman Khan. Dressed in traditional avatars, Sid and Kiara simply took the internet by storm as they arrived together for the bash where most of the Bollywood celebrities were present.Also Read - Kiara Advani Made Heads Turn in Hot Transparent Gown With Thigh High Slit, Netizens Ask, 'Why is There a Sanitary Pad on Her Dress?' - Watch Viral Video

Many Bollywood couples flaunted their lovely chemistry in front of the paparazzi and Sidharth-Kiara didn't seem behind too. Now, this has come as great news for the fans who were getting to read a lot about the couple's breakup rumours. Sidharth and Kiara have reportedly been dating for a few years. However, a few weeks back, the media was abuzz with the news of trouble in their paradise. Seems like all is fine after all! At least that's what the viral videos and pictures from the Eid party show!

Fans have flooded the comment section of their video with immense love for the two. One of the users wrote, "Wow, so happy to see them together (sic)," while some fans hoped for the couple to get married soon. A user wrote, "My favourite couple, Hope they get married soon (sic)". The fans didn't just drool over Sid-Kiara's appearance but looks like they were missing them and are now ecstatic to see them together!

Check out the viral video of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra from Arpita Khan’s Eid Party:

A few days ago, there were a lot of rumours that Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra have parted ways. A source close to the couple reported Bollywoodlife: “Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening. Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they’ll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise.”

Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship rumours began while they were shooting for Shershaah together. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by all, and the two looked amazing together while promoting their film. However, they never openly discussed their relationship and always claimed to be extremely good friends.

On the work front, Siddharth Malhotra has got many films in the pipeline including Thank God, Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Rohit Shetty’s web drama – Indian Air Force in the pipeline. Kiara will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeyo opposite Varun Dhawan soon. She is also currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan.