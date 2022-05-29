When Rajat Barmecha Broke Ronit Roy’s Nose: Rajat Barmecha known for playing the iconic character of Rohan in Udaan recently recalled a shocking trivia on his debut. Rajat who’s acting prowess was appreciated in filmmaker Vikramadita Motwane’s unconventional drama revealed that he accidentally punched his senior co-actor Ronit Roy’s nose during the shoot. Ronit played the actor’s abusive father in the film co-produced and co-written by Anurag Kashyap. Rajat, who essays the protagonist Rohan punches his ruthlessly oppressive father Bhairav Singh in the movie’s climax. Rajat, however, ended up accidentally breaking Ronit’s nose.Also Read - 'Intimidate People With Efforts, Not Words': Ronit Roy Reveals Why He Isn’t After Social Media |Watch Interview

When Rajat Accidentally Punched Ronit

Rajat admitted that he was scared of bring punched in return. In an interaction with Indian Express, Rajat said, "Because it's your first film, I remember every scene, every dialogue. This is a funnily interesting scene because there was a lot that happened due to this. It was all over the papers at the time. While shooting for that scene, I accidentally punched Ronit (Roy), and he broke his nose. You can imagine how tough it would be for a new actor, in front of Ronit Roy, who was so established. I was s**t scared. Every time it was timed perfectly between Ronit and I. I would punch him and he would duck, and you can see in the film. But in that scene, I punched him and he went down, and didn't come back."

Ronit Had to Undergo Nose Surgery

Rajat also shared that director Vikramaditya took a funny jibe on him about the incident. Rajat told, “I could see blood dripping everywhere. So the shot you see in the film is the point when he broke his nose. All I could hear at the time was ‘it’s broken, it’s broken.’ For a moment, I also thought he (Ronit) would get back up and punch me, and that would be the reflex reaction. But then everyone rushed to him and took him to the hospital. I remember Vikram looking at me and he’s laughing, that sly laughter, and he said: ‘Tune jaan ke maara na? (You hit him deliberately, right?). Because he’s been slapping and pinching you throughout the film.” Rajat, however, admitted Ronit was not too upset about the accident, and shrugged off his apology. Ronit had to undergo a surgery after the incident.